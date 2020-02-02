To better serve the growing number of students who work full-time and need flexibility to attend courses, Tillamook Bay Community College is offering three new options to complete a degree online. Students can now complete an Associate of Art Oregon Transfer (AAOT), Associate of Science (AS), and an Associate of General Studies (AGS) degree completely online. The three degrees join the Business Administration degree that has been online since 2015.
“Of all the new online degree options, we are most excited to offer students the ability to complete the AAOT online,” said TBCC Chief Academic Officer Dr. Teresa Rivenes. “The AAOT is a great choice for students who plan to transfer to a four-year degree program. If you graduate with an AAOT you will have met most, if not all, of the lower division General Education Requirements to transfer to an Oregon public university with junior status,” she said.
“We recognize that to meet our student’s needs, we need to be innovative in how we provide college learning. Whether that means adding more evening and online courses, or hybrid classes where part of the course is taught in a classroom and the rest is online —our goal is to make getting a degree at TBCC possible for anyone,” Rivenes said.
Registration for Spring Term opens Feb. 24. Visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu for a list of degree and certificate options. Contact the student services team for help to get started at 503-842-8222 ext. 1100, or studentservies@tillamookbaycc.edu.
