Foresters and residents gathered at the Tillamook Forest Center on July 22, to celebrate the Tillamook State Forest’s 50th anniversary with a group photo, family activities, cake and appearances by Smokey Bear.
The event marked 50 years since Governor Tom McCall declared the Tillamook Burn the Tillamook State Forest on July 18, 1973, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Clatsop State Forest.
District Forester Kate Skinner briefly addressed the group that assembled for the occasion, recalling McCall’s speech in 1972, calling the Tillamook Burn a permanent memory for Oregon. The burn refers to a series of four fires that took place between 1933 and 1951, destroying 355,000 acres of forest in Tillamook, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill Counties.
During the 1930s and 1940s, as landowners in the forests defaulted on their properties’ taxes allowing them to revert to county ownership, the counties entered into an agreement with the Oregon Department of Forestry to manage those lands.
Over the decades following the burn, the forest was replanted, with 72 million seedlings being planted by hand by volunteers, many of them school children, and many more being dropped from helicopters.
Skinner praised the vision and dedication of those who helped to replant the forest following the burn, allowing it to return as a healthy and productive forest.
The Clatsop State Forest was the first of Oregon’s state forests to begin to take shape as timber companies that elected to exchange their land with Clatsop County for property tax payments starting in World War I. In 1936, Clatsop County deeded its forestlands to the state government, becoming the first county to do so. The Clatsop State Forest covers 154,000 acres in Clatsop and Columbia counties.
Today, the forests generate timber revenue for counties and special districts, offers a variety of trails and other recreation opportunities and stores large quantities of carbon dioxide.
Skinner, who has worked in the Tillamook State Forest for 26 years, said that the Tillamook Forest has yet to reach its maximum potential, as forestry science continues to evolve and trees continue to mature.
The group of attendees first had a photo opportunity with Smokey Bear, did crafts in the education pavilion at the forest center and visited with representatives from ODF, the Oregon Fire Marshall and the Tillamook Forest Heritage Trust. They then moved to the plaza in front of the forest center for a group photo, before returning to the education pavilion for Skinner’s remarks and a cake cutting ahead of a second appearance from Smokey.
The forest center lies 22 miles east of Tillamook on Highway 6 and features a replica forest lookout tower, 250-foot pedestrian suspension bridge over the Wilson River and museum with permanent and rotating exhibits. The center is open from Spring to Fall, Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Memorial and Labor Day and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. before and after.
