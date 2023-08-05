State Forest 50th anniversary

Event attendees pose to commemorate the Tillamook State Forest’s 50th anniversary in front of the Tillamook Forest Center.

Foresters and residents gathered at the Tillamook Forest Center on July 22, to celebrate the Tillamook State Forest’s 50th anniversary with a group photo, family activities, cake and appearances by Smokey Bear. 

The event marked 50 years since Governor Tom McCall declared the Tillamook Burn the Tillamook State Forest on July 18, 1973, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Clatsop State Forest.

