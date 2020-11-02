For the 2020-2021 school year, private schools are required under the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry that is tailored to the community it serves. Tillamook Adventist School, a local private school in Tillamook, opened for on-site learning Aug. 24.
Prior to opening, the school engaged the community by having a school board discussion, contacting the Tillamook Health Department and emailing parents about the plan to reopen.
The school has implemented measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the school setting. They have also designated Teresa Shultz of the school to establish, implement and enforce physical distancing requirements. The school is required to notify the public health authority of any confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff.
Tillamook Adventist School is a Seventh-day Adventist school that teaches Pre-K through eighth grade. The school is part of the worldwide Seventh-day Adventist school network. There are 74 students in K-12 and 89 when counting Pre-K.
Principal Matt Hunter, who also teaches 6-8th grades at the school, said the school had to jump through all of the hoops, such as square footage and social distancing. The classrooms are all capped at a certain number of students depending on the square footage of the room, as they are social distancing 35 square feet per individual.
“Kids are seated with at least 6 feet between them and their neighbors,” Hunter said. “For example, in my class, we sit at tables and so they sit on the ends of each table and they have a Plexiglas shield down the middle of the table that creates an extra barrier.”
In the K-1st grade classrooms, dividers made out of PVC pipe are set up in between desks. Each classroom is also its own cohort. The largest class has 20 students.
“I completely emptied my classroom,” Hunter said.
Everything besides tables and chairs for the students to sit has been removed and the tables are spread out 6 feet apart. Students and staff have their face covered during the day.
“We have the kids bring water bottles from home,” Hunter said. “We've had to turn off our drinking fountain because that’s a great sharer of germs.”
Hunter said the students have been good at mask wearing. If they are taking a drink and forget to put their masks back on, the teachers remind them and they quickly put them back on.
“The kids are willing to do it because this is how we get to stay in school,” Hunter said.
The school has canceled their after-school activities and Christmas program, Hunter added. They used to host a back to school night for parents to come see where their kids learn.
School staff is disinfecting multiple times a day. Hunter said it had cost the school quite a bit to open in the fall. They were able to do it in part because they gained almost 20 students this year.
Hunter said each classroom and entrance has a hand sanitizing station. Every classroom has its own entrance from outside, meaning the students are not entering the school and walking to their classrooms.
The school has one spot available in the second/third grade classroom, Hunter added. Those interested in enrollment can contact Teresa Shultz at the school at 503-842-6533. The school can send out a packet with the paperwork or you can set up a time to pick up the packet.
