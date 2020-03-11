Tigard Police detectives and Washington County’s Major Crimes Team are investigating a suspicious death reported Friday, March 6.
The death was reported by the staff of Embassy Suites Hotel, located at 9000 SW Washington Square Road. A man checked into the hotel earlier on Friday and was not seen again until staff discovered him dead in his room.
Police said the dead man was identified as 61-year-old Brian Lowes of Nehalem. The Oregon State Medical Examiner has classified the manner of death as a homicide.
This is still an active investigation. The Tigard Police Department asks that anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary on the afternoon of March 6 contact the Tigard Police Department by calling the tip line at 503-718-COPS (2677), or by emailing to tips@tigard-or.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.