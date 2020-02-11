A resident of Tierra Del Mar has formed a new political action committee called Save Our Shoreline Political Action Committee (SOSPAC). Its founder said the focus of the committee is preserving Oregon’s shoreline and adjacent areas.
“SOSPAC will work to support candidates for elective office who value our shoreline and oppose those who do not,” said Ed Ruttledge, the committee’s founder, in a press release.
Ruttledge feels Tierra Del Mar residents were rebuffed by a majority decision of the Tillamook Board of County Commissioners. Those residents are trying to stop Facebook from conducting heavy drilling to install an undersea data cable from a residential lot near the beach.
County Commissioners Bill Baertlein and David Yamamoto voted to allow Facebook’s project to proceed. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell voted against it.
“The residents of Tierra Del Mar have learned an important lesson – to preserve our unique shoreline, we can no longer just think local residents will be supported by local leaders,” Ruttledge said in the release. “We must get politically involved. SOSPAC is a start, it will help us get better organized within the political arena.”
SOSPAC has been registered with and approved by the Oregon Secretary of State.
