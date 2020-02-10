The Tides of Change, in partnership with the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum (TCPM), will host a Community for Change fundraiser celebrating 100 years of women’s suffrage from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum in downtown Tillamook.
This is the first time Tides of Change has held this event. Valerie Bundy, executive director of Tides of Change, said the TCPM offered to host this event and silent auction on their behalf.
Admission to the event is $10 in advance, with tickets available at the TCPM office in downtown Tillamook. Tickets are also available at the door for $15. Children under 12 years old have free admission. Only 100 tickets are available for this event, so advance purchase is encouraged.
This is a family-friendly event and will have activities and auction items that are geared towards youth engagement and entertainment.
Bundy said they have an assortment of silent auction items. There is a fishing trip, guided kayak tour, numerous pieces of art from local artists, tickets to Oregon State vs. Colorado State, and much more.
The event will feature visual displays and excerpts from the TCPM Women’s Suffrage exhibit.
“As an organization that predominantly serves women, the Women’s Suffrage aligns with our work,” Bundy said. “I don’t believe that domestic and sexual violence agencies, like ours, would be able to exist had women’s rights continued to be ignored. Women gaining the right to vote allowed for our voices to be heard.”
Proceeds from this event go directly to Tides of Change and will support the vital community services provided by them, including advocacy, community education and trainings, shelter services and survivor assistance programs.
“The money is used to help provide services for survivors of domestic/dating violence, sexual violence, stalking and trafficking,” Bundy said.
Bundy said they hope to raise $4,000 at the event.
Tides of Change is a non-profit organization made up of committed individuals from all walks of life, both paid staff and volunteers. They are all working together to provide hope, safety and support to all survivors in the community. For more information about this event or the services offered, call their main office at 503-842-9486.
