Tides of Change Art Show

Artwork created by Tides of Change clients and staff on display at an art show at the Bay City Arts Center.

 Photo Credit Will Chappell

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month across Tillamook County and Tides of Change is putting on events to increase awareness and decrease stigmatization for survivors.

The headlining event for the month is a survivors’ storytelling event that will be held at Tillamook Bay Community College on April 22, featuring poems and stories from survivors of sexual assault.

