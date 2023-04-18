April is Sexual Assault Awareness month across Tillamook County and Tides of Change is putting on events to increase awareness and decrease stigmatization for survivors.
The headlining event for the month is a survivors’ storytelling event that will be held at Tillamook Bay Community College on April 22, featuring poems and stories from survivors of sexual assault.
“I think if we can really amplify survivors’ experience and also show the resiliency that survivors have, I think it’s really important for people to know,” said Tides of Change Executive Director Valerie Bundy.
The event will also serve as a commemoration of 40 years offering services to victims of domestic and gender-based violence in Tillamook County for Tides of Change.
Bundy said that in her experience sexual assault occurs in Tillamook County as often as anywhere in the nation, where on average one in three women and one in four men have experienced sexual assault.
But she said that establishing an accurate picture of that situation in Tillamook is difficult due to the lack of any nurses trained to examine sexual assaults in the county for the last two years. This lack means that victims of sexual assault must travel to a different county for a physical exam, making the process more difficult and deterring reporting.
Fortunately, last October, Tides of Change was awarded a $500,000 grant to reestablish a sexual assault nurse examiner program in Tillamook County. They will be taking the lead on recruiting nurses, offering to pay for training and then keeping them on call to respond when cases come in.
“We’re going to be doing some big recruitment here in the next couple of months,” Bundy said.
In the meantime, victims are still able to have exams done out of county before the rest of their case proceeds in Tillamook and Tides of Change advocates help survivors navigate that process.
In addition to the April 22 event that will feature nine submissions from Tides of Change clients, the organization is hosting an ongoing art show at the Bay City Arts Center, featuring works by clients. April 26 is also denim day, when residents are encouraged to wear denim to show their support for survivors of sexual assault.
Bundy is excited for the storytelling event and says that she hopes that it and all the month’s other events will help to reduce the self-blame and stigma associated with discussing sexual assault.
Beyond helping survivors feel more connection, Bundy wants the month to serve as an opportunity for the entire community to gain awareness of the resources available and what they can do to help address sexual assault.
“It’s not just awareness but also making sure people know what we offer and how they can support survivors and help support Tides of Change in supporting survivors,” Bundy said.
The survivors’ storytelling event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 22.
