The Tide Runners at Nehalem Bay branch of the Wasabi Paddling Club recently participated in the Nanaimo Dragon Boat Festival in Nanaimo, British Columbia.
The group has long been a part of the north coast community and is based out of the Port of Nehalem, with members hailing from Tillamook to Astoria. Paddlers practice three or four times a week, weather permitting, launching from the port in downtown Nehalem and navigating the river.
Dragon Boats trace their lineage to ancient China and are powered by twenty paddlers in competition, while a steerer guides the boat and a drummer keeps the beat for paddling.
During their last practice before the Nanaimo Festival, the crew gathered early on a Saturday morning at the lowest tide of the year and welcomed this reporter to join, provided he paddled.
Despite the navigational challenges caused by the extreme low tide, a good practice ensued, with beautiful views of Neahkahnie mountain and three bald eagles making an appearance in trees along the river.
On that day, practice took place in the club’s largest boat, which can hold up to 24 paddlers, affectionately nicknamed “Big Mac.” The Tide Runners warmed up before practicing a series of starts.
The club is comprised of women, with the exception of one man, who joins with other teams at competitions to allow the team to compete in women’s races. In addition to the competitive team, the club offers sessions for those not wishing to compete. The Wasabi Paddling Club has ten teams across northwest Oregon.
