Tillamook High School students raised $187,959.91 during this year’s Charity Drive from February 10 to 20.
The high school community celebrated the achievement at the annual alumni basketball game on February 22, while naming the Charity Drive court.
Half of the proceeds after expenses, totaling $86,193.45, was donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. The other half will go towards scholarships for the senior class and a grant for a local organization, to be chosen later in the spring.
This marked the 70th year of the Tillamook High tradition and the total amount raised in all those years is $4,173,139.06.
The freshman class raised the most money as an individual class this year, bringing in $49,283.24, while the sophomore and senior classes each raised over $47,000 and the juniors over $44,000.
Students participated in a wide array of fundraising activities, from restaurant takeovers to carwashes to coop poop bingo.
The Charity Drive court consisted of Seniors Riley Fleming and Ryan Mizee, Juniors Naomi Travis and Henry Thenell, Sophomores Stella Hurliman and Allen Ramirez Castillo and Freshmen Chantale Kahaleau and Lakota Navarre.
Look for further details on the drive in next week’s Herald.
