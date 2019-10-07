A driver was injured after three vehicles collided at around noon on Friday, Oct. 4, on North Main Avenue at Wilson River Loop.
According to Tillamook Police, a Toyota automobile was waiting in line to go, using the left turn lane to drive towards Fred Meyer. The Toyota driver followed another vehicle through the turn and was hit by a southbound Honda Accord.
Police said the Accord driver did not have time to avoid the Toyota, which spun around and hit the third vehicle, causing minor damage to it. The impact caused the Accord to spin out and flip over on its side.
The Accord driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
