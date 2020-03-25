Tillamook County Communications District 911 received a call transfer from Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency about two lost people in the forest at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Two vehicles had parked at a locked access gate and the people had hiked into the forest. The people had reported they would be hiking the Tillamook Burn.
The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office said the people reported they were frozen and unable to move. Search and Rescue was activated. Their vehicles were located, and the search began at that point.
At around 11:52 p.m., their footprints were located and teams began trailing them. At
3:30 AM, the three subjects, Alexander Meyers, Natalie Ladu, and Steven Harrigan were
located. No medical attention was required.
Harrigan, 45, was arrested for a felon in possession of a firearm. Ladu, 37, was arrested for a Washington County Warrant for Parole Violation and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Tillamook 911, Washington County Consolidated Communications Agency who all received information.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office asks you to please remember that even if recreating at specified COVID-19 social distancing, that in the event you need rescue or medical assistance, you no longer are social distancing, and you place rescuers at risk
and burden an emergency / medical system which is already being taxed.
