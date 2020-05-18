Three Oregon men have been charged with poaching 27 big game animals over the past two years after a concerned citizen alerted authorities. Restitution for the crimes, which occurred in Western Oregon, may top $162,000.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife (OSP F&W) Troopers issued criminal citations in lieu of custody for William Hollings, 34, of Philomath; Nicholas Lisenby, 39, of Lebanon; and Eric Hamilton, 33, of Alsea. Amanda Hughes, 37, of Lebanon, was also charged. The crimes occurred in Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Tillamook counties.
Details of the case remain confidential until trials are complete. However, after conducting several searches, OSP Troopers recovered evidence indicating numerous wildlife crimes. They issued multiple charges of unlawful take or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear, bobcat and cougar. Charges also include felon in possession of a firearm; illegal transfer of a tag; hunting during a closed season and hunting without big game tags.
Evidence of the crimes was discovered after an initial search warrant executed on Hollings’ residence on April 8, 2020. Based on those findings, Troopers served additional warrants for related suspects on April 25. They discovered multiple subjects, who allegedly poached at least 27 big game animals.
OSP Senior Trooper Jim Andrews led the investigation. Andrews received a tip through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line which started the wheels turning. People who report poaching and other wildlife crimes are eligible for cash rewards or hunter preference points if their report leads to a citation or arrest.
“We had an anonymous member of the public lodge the original complaint,” Senior Trooper Andrews said, “He did an awesome job. He’s the reason we got this case going and he’s going to get some hunting preference points.”
New legislation passed in 2019 increased fines and restitutions for fish and wildlife crimes. Under Oregon Revised Statute 496.075, charges related to this case call for $162,700.00 in restitution to the State of Oregon. The three men will likely lose hunting privileges and pay additional fees. Restitution fines generally fund improved wildlife and habitat programs through the Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). ODFW Stop Poaching campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw is pleased with the effort.
“This sends a message to others who might poach, that we can and do find perpetrators,” Shaw said, “Poachers steal from all Oregonians. Everyone who enjoys our natural resources lost numerous opportunities to observe these animals, to enjoy their presence. It was stolen away.”
To report fish, wildlife and habitat crimes, call the Turn In Poachers (TIP) Line at 800-452-7888 or dial *OSP or online TIP@state.or.us
The Stop Poaching Campaign educates the public on how to recognize and report poaching. This campaign is a collaboration among hunters, conservationists, land owners and recreationists. Our goal is to increase reporting of wildlife crimes through the TIP Line, increase detection by increasing the number of OSP Fish and Wildlife Troopers and increase prosecution. This campaign helps to protect and enhance Oregon’s fish and wildlife and their habitat for the enjoyment of present and future generations. Contact campaign coordinator Yvonne Shaw for more information. Yvonne.l.Shaw@state.or.us.
