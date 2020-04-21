On Sunday April 19, the Rockaway Beach Police Department, assisted by the Tillamook City Police Department, Manzanita Department of Public Safety, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police arrested three individuals involved in a home invasion robbery on the southern end of Rockaway Beach.
At approximately 5:17 a.m., Rockaway Beach officers were dispatched to a report of two people that had broken into a house, and they were reported to be armed with a .45 caliber pistol. Through investigation, it was determined there had been three individuals in the break in. The suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival. All three suspects attempted to elude capture by running into the wetlands near the Nature Conservancy Boardwalk.
Joshua Curtis-Johnson was the first suspect captured at approximately 6:45 a.m. Kenneth Dabney and Cameron Matthews were both apprehended at approximately 8:05 AM. The handgun had been hidden by the suspects but was recovered at approximately 9:30 AM. Matthews age 18, was lodged in the Tillamook County Jail on the charges of: Robbery in the First Degree, Burglary in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing. Dabney age 21 and Curtis-Johnson age 20 were both arrested on the charge of Burglary in the First Degree. All three suspects are from the Vancouver, Washington area and were staying at one of their relative’s second homes.
Evidence from other crimes committed locally was recovered at the house where the suspects were staying. There may have been more crimes committed by these suspects, if you have any information or need to file a police report, please contact the Rockaway Beach Police Department at (503)374-1726.
This case will be referred to the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office. There is no ongoing safety concern to the community regarding this case.
Chief Stewart is extremely grateful for the time and effort of the Tillamook City Police, Manzanita Police the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police. Cases like these can be very dynamic, with circumstances changing rapidly even once officers arrive. Strong partnerships with our neighboring agencies allow for these types of incidents to be resolved in a safe and expeditious manner.
This is an active case; any further inquiries should be directed to the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office.
