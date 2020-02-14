Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW) is about to launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie booth season. Lemon-Ups, crispy lemon cookies baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs such as “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator,” will make their official debut. Cookies can be purchased from more than 30,000 Girl Scout Cookie booths from Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, March 8.
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is so much more than meets the eye,” said Director of Communications Sarah Shipe. “It teaches valuable life skills and helps girls build that entrepreneurial mindset. As they run their cookie booth—essentially their own cookie business—girls are building confidence, curiosity and an eye for innovation. These skills lead to academic success and workforce readiness in all kinds of careers—especially those where women are underrepresented.”
Cookie Finder
Signature Girl Scout Cookies, including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, and new Lemon-Ups will be offered among the eight Girl Scout Cookie varieties at all booths throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. Girl Scout S’mores cookies and gluten-free Toffee-tastic specialty cookies are available at select cookie booths while supplies last. Customers can find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near their location with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org/cookies or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for iPhone or Android.
THE POWER BEHIND THE GIRL SCOUT COOKIE PROGRAM
The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls the skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances and gain confidence in handling money—skills that will stay with them for a lifetime. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies sold powers real-life experiences for thousands of local girls.
KEEPING IT LOCAL
100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remains within the local region. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps provide for new and unique opportunities for local girls, including valuable educational experiences that offer lifelong impact. Girl Scout campers in Oregon and Southwest Washington use cookie program proceeds to fund their own camp and travel adventures. Nearly every Girl Scout troop uses some portion of their cookie proceeds to give back to their local communities.
COOKIE BOOTH SALES AND COOKIE FINDER
Girl Scouts will sell cookies at booths in front of local retailers throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington from Feb. 14 through March 8. Customers can find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near their location with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for iPhone or Android.
ABOUT THE GIRL SCOUTS COOKIE PROGRAM
A little more than a century ago, girls began participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit girlscoutcookies.org.
ABOUT GIRL SCOUTS OF OREGON AND SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON
In partnership with more than 8,000 adult members, Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington prepares 14,500 girls in grades K-12 for a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success. GSOSW’s programs in civic engagement, financial literacy, the outdoors and STEM serve girls in 35 counties in Oregon, and Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties in Southwest Washington. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. For more information, please visit girlscoutsosw.org.
Cookie Booth Sales Near You
Tillamook
Fred Meyer – 2500 N Main N
Safeway – 1815 4th Street
Manzanita
Manzanita Fresh Foods – 730 Manzanita Ave
Garibaldi
Garibaldi’s Bay Market – 705 Garibaldi Ave
Seaside
Safeway – 401 S. Roosevelt
Domino’s Pizza – 300 S Roosevelt Dr.
Warrenton
Fred Meyer North Coast – 695 South Hwy 101 Grocery
Main Street Market – 191 South Main
Walmart – 1791 SE Ensign Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.