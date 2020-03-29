Three cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in Tillamook County.

The Tillamook County Public Health Department said Sunday, March 29, that it was informed of a third positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the county. The person who was diagnosed is a south-county resident over the age of 65-years-old who is reportedly hospitalized in the Portland area and is being monitored.

On Saturday, Public Health announced the second coronavirus case in the county, a north-county resident who was reportedly convalescing at home under quarantine. The second person with COVID-19 in Tillamook County was not reported to be a contact of the county's first positive case.

The county’s first COVID-19 case was reported Thursday. That person is a health care provider between 35 and 54 years old who works at Tillamook County Community Health Centers and is said to be convalescing at home under quarantine.

The Community Health Centers clinic in Tillamook was closed immediately after the case was confirmed and staff were sent home. There are plans to re-open the clinic Monday, March 30, depending upon the results of a public health investigation.

Following the report of the first case, Public Health said its staff moved immediately contact the person to gather information on others they had come in contact with, and in turn to contact those people about self-quarantine guidelines.

Public Health staff reportedly check twice daily with positive-case contacts to ensure they are properly self-isolating.

A total of 11,426 coronavirus tests have been completed in Oregon, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with 10,878 returned negative. The CDC reports 13 people have died from the virus in the state and 129 have been hospitalized, with 37 patients on ventilators.

Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 548. No new deaths were reported. In Tillamook County, 48 negative test results have been received as of Sunday. County and health officials have declined to say how many test kits are available in the county.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Sunday that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of Oregon to supplement the state, tribes and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under public assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Gov. Kate Brown called the declaration an important first step, but far from everything Oregon needs from the federal government.

"We have a number of significant requests pending with the federal government, first and foremost Oregon’s request for more personal protective equipment from the national stockpile,” Brown said.

"A significant part of our disaster declaration request was for individual assistance for all Oregon counties and tribes—including child care assistance, crisis counseling, disaster case management, disaster legal services, and disaster unemployment assistance for Oregonians,” Brown said. “That request is still also pending, and would provide significant relief to Oregon families if approved.”

Organizations eligible for recovery efforts on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures include, but are not limited to: management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety; emergency operation and coordination costs; disinfection of eligible public facilities; medical sheltering; and purchase and distribution of food, water, medicine and other consumable supplies, including personal protective equipment.