2021 Oregon Legislature
Courtesy

Senate Bill 853-A bans taxpayer funded Out-of-State travel reimbursements for Government employees

Recently, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed SB 853-A – introduced by Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) – which ends the harmful policy of reimbursing travel expenses for out-of-state, highly paid state workers at taxpayer expense. It is the only piece of legislation this session sponsored by all 30 Senators and has an impressive bipartisan list of sponsors in the House.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How did you like the snow that dumped on us last week?

You voted: