High-intensity wildfires are destroying all the trees in some Oregon forests and raising questions about whether these forests can regenerate to their former state in a warmer and drier climate.

The effects of atmospheric and oceanic warming have been relentless this year as concentrations of atmospheric CO2 hit a new record in May; with worldwide CO2 emissions continuing to rise.

Record heat has scorched Asia, Europe, and North America; where more than 400 Canadian wildfires have burned over 8 million acres, with massive plumes of smoke drifting into the United States. The oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat generated by the burning of fossil fuels, and global ocean temperatures are now the highest ever recorded.

This photo from the annual Forest Health Highlights in Oregon 2022 report by the Oregon Dept. of Forestry and USDA Forest Service shows the widespread death of true fir trees across large parts of Oregon.
