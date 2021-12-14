Tillamook County Emergency Communications District (Tillamook 911) answers all 911 and non-emergency calls throughout Tillamook County. They are the first ‘first responders’ to emergencies.
Administrator Tiffany Miller said there is no typical day at the dispatch center, as the center answers a wide range of calls, such as a complaint regarding a barking dog to a request for help requiring CPR instructions over the phone.
“The only requirement to work here is you have to have either your GED or high school diploma, you have to be 18 years of age and you cannot have any disqualifying criminal history,” Miller said.
Applicants go through the application process, testing and interview. If you make it through those steps, you must go through a criminal background investigation and then a medical and drug screening.
The center provides all on-the-job training, Miller added. There is a three-week academy required to become a dispatcher, which is paid for by the state and the dispatch center.
“We’ll also train to use our medical and fire protocol software,” Miller said. “That’s all on-the-job training.”
The dispatch center is the first ‘first responder.’ To get access to a police officer or medic, the center is the first contact people call and receive instructions from. The center acts as the ‘middle man’ point of contact between the public and the emergency agencies.
“The dispatchers often go unnoticed, unrecognized, and we’re not really known for what we are,” Miller said. “When everybody calls 911 or they call what they know as the non-emergency line, they’re actually contacting the dispatch center. They’re not contacting that police department. They’re not contacting the sheriff’s office. They’re not contacting their fire department. They’re not contacting the hospital or the ambulance department. They’re contacting the dispatch center.”
Miller said the dispatch center is its own agency and is separate from everyone else. They reach out to the respective agencies people request assistance from. They also assist those responders to get them additional help if needed.
The ability to help the community each day is the best part of working at the dispatch center, Miller said.
“Every day is different, and I never know what the day is going to hold, which keeps my day interesting,” Miller said.
“We also work very closely with not only each other but with all our partner agencies. We have created very tight bonds with our co-workers, fire, EMS, and law enforcement.”
The center has eight full time dispatchers and has openings for two more positions. To apply, visit http://www.tillamook911.com/Careers.html The link will take you to the application portal.
