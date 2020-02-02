The 30th Annual Pool-a-thon fundraiser is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nehalem Pool and North County Recreation District (NCRD). This is a kid-powered event, which raises a substantial amount of funds necessary to keep the NCRD/Nehalem Elementary Swim Program afloat.
The Pool-A-Thon has become a major fundraiser for the NCRD/Nehalem Elementary Swim Instruction/Water Safety Awareness Program which impacts the lives of all students, kindergarten through fifth grade, including the Neah-Kah-Nie District No. 56 Adaptive Swim Program. The mission of this program is to provide a safe environment in which the students can learn to swim, and be educated in water safety, while instilling the value of swimming as a lifetime skill and healthy recreational activity.
In 1930, the school district was planning an addition to the school in Nehalem. The drowning of two local teenage boys prompted the community to ask the school district to add a natatorium. 89 years later, the NCRD continues to accomplish their mission of providing swim instruction and water safety to all Nehalem Elementary students.
Historically, the community has financially supported students who are swimming laps for dollars during pool-a-thon. The Saturday following the Pool-A-Thon, the swimmers are rewarded with a celebratory party for their dedication to the cause.
Participating kids will be canvassing throughout the community Thursday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 29, looking for sponsors who will pledge dollars for their swimming efforts.
By pledging money to a student swimmer, you can help guarantee the continuance of this vital program that has existed for over 88 years. Sponsors are asked to pledge a certain amount for each length of the pool the child swims or pledge a flat donation. All donations are tax deductible.
Donations can also be mailed to Pool-A-Thon 2020, P.O. Box 207, Nehalem, OR 97131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.