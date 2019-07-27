The 10th Annual Pacific City Beach Challenge will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 9 a.m. The run is an out and back on the beach, starting due west of the Pelican and running south to the turnaround point. There are often obstacles left by the surf and water features to navigate. This is a challenging run because it is all on the beach, which is a mix of hard pack and soft sand.
The event includes beautiful scenery, free shirts, handmade finisher medals, complimentary Pelican beer, root beer or drink from Stimlulus; music, awards, snacks, and professional chip timing.
All funds raised will go directly to support the Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center in Hebo. The money raised by the race and through donations will go towards classroom materials, teacher training, and helps keep rates reasonable for families, while paying a living wage for the hard-working teachers. The event is put on by the volunteer Board of Directors and Center staff. Everything for the run is donated, including shirts, prizes, beverages, and snacks. In order to be guaranteed a shirt, register by July 26.
All participants will receive a coupon for a complimentary Pelican beer, root beer, or drink at Stimulus after the race.
The 5K run/walk and the 10K cost $30 each and the Kids Run is $15.
