County officials confirmed Friday, March 13, that tests for COVID-19 were conducted in Tillamook County. Test kits are reportedly in short supply.

As of Friday, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tillamook County. The Health Department tested two sick individuals, and both came back negative, according to a statement from county officials. Adventist Health has also tested patients for the virus and is waiting for results, the statement said.

County commissioners urged the public to avoid unnecessary social contacts in the coming weeks. In the statement, they said there are “very likely” people in the community who have been exposed, are now carriers of the virus and may not even know they are sick.

The commissioners’ statement suggested avoiding social contacts including public meetings, social events, church, shopping and any occasion where you might be exposed to the virus or unwittingly spread it. They hope to prevent a surge that would leave hospitals and clinics overwhelmed with sick patients.

“We want everyone to get the best possible care when they need it in a facility that is not overwhelmed,” the statement said. “This requires lifestyle changes of us all. Please do not visit people in precarious health, newborns, people who are immunosuppressed or in fragile health"

The commissioners recommended that the public check out books and movies online through the Tillamook County Library, consider using ClickList at Fred Meyer or go shopping early or late to avoid the crowds, watch religious services on TV, call your friends and family - stay in touch but not in person.

