In the interest of public safety, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will temporarily close a section of Nestucca River Road between Fan Creek Road (near milepost 12) and Cedar Creek Road (near milepost 7), starting on June 2. The closure, which will apply to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, will last until Oct. 20.
During that time, the BLM will replace four large culverts, some of which will be enlarged to facilitate floodwater flows and fish passage.
Fan Creek Road will remain open throughout the course of the project, and Cedar Creek Road will remain open to those with authorized access. Travelers are advised to use Bible Creek Road and Bald Mountain Road as detours.
Dovre Campground will be closed for the duration of the season, as it is located within an area accessed beyond the road closure. Additionally, Elk Bend Campground will be closed for the summer season as work continues on upgrades to the site. Fan Creek and Alder Glen campgrounds will be open on May 1, accessible from the west only.
