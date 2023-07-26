Nestucca Bay
Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge

Coverdale, OR. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will make improvements to Christensen Road resulting in portions of Nestucca Bay National Wildlife Refuge (refuge) being temporarily closed to the public from August 7-25.

During this time all access (car, bike, or pedestrian) to the refuge including the Two Rivers Nature Trail and the Pacific View Trail will be closed. The trails and roads will reopen once improvements are complete.

