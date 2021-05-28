The deCycles, a teen cross country cycling youth group based in Indiana, includes 35-student riders who will pedal their bicycles 1600-miles in three weeks from Seattle to Denver. Along the way, they will visit Seattle, Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver.
Climbing the continental divide at 12,000-ft will be a significant challenge. The riders are excited and scared at the same time. They trained diligently every day for the three months before this trip. They will triumphantly return to Indiana totally transformed in body, mind and spirit.
The deCycles is a journey of a lifetime, a pilgrimage into God’s country. These courageous teens are living examples of faith over fear.
The deCycles celebrated their 50th anniversary last year with a trip around the Great Lakes. There have been a total of over 1,800 students participate on these extremely challenging trips since 1970. The student-riders average 85-100 miles per day and will cover 200-miles in one day in eastern Oregon.
They ride in the rain, in oppressive heat, and climb the hills and push through relentless headwinds. They carry their own weight, fix their own food, and clean up after themselves. So much is learned on these trips.
Physical fitness and health come naturally when spending day after day on a bicycle. Cycling is a lifetime sport and a simple mode of transportation. The trip is not without risks and each rider has committed to a 10-week training and safety program to prepare for this journey. They have many exciting stories to share as their ministry to the public and church congregations along the way. Each and every rider is super excited to visit your community.
