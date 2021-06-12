Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is partnering with a national fellowship program to support broadband development and digital inclusion, American Connection Corps (ACC). TCCA is funding an ACC fellowship position in Tillamook County to help increase digital access and inclusion in the community.
ACC Fellows will serve their hometown community through two-year placements focused on closing the digital divide in Tillamook County. As part of a national network, fellows will have access to premiere national training on community organizing, broadband and digital inclusion, and a network of young home comers nationwide.
Recruitment is currently underway for these fellows and interested candidates can apply here (deadline is June 15): https://www.lead4america.org/american-connection-corps
Eligibility guidelines are: Be a U.S. Citizen, National, or Lawful Permanent Resident.
If in college, be on track to earn an undergraduate degree by June 2021, and if graduated, have earned an undergraduate degree in 2010 or later (this may include an associate degree).
Be able to make a full-time commitment (the fellowship is a full-time job).
