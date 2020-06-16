Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) ranks sixth in the state on the list of 2020 Best Online Community Colleges in Oregon, according to the Guide to Online Schools. The ranking is determined by several factors, including retention rate, graduation rate, percentage of online enrollment data and the number of online associate degrees offered. There are 17 community colleges in Oregon.
“We have worked very hard to put programming in place that can support all students in our community and we recognize that the ability to complete a degree online is a big part of that,” said Dr. Teresa Rivenes, vice president of Instruction at TBCC.
In 2020, TBCC began offering three new options to complete a degree online. Students can now complete an Associate of Art Oregon Transfer (AAOT), Associate of Science (AS), and an Associate of General Studies (AGS) degree completely online. The three degrees join the Business Administration degree that has been online since 2015. There are also four certificates that can be earned online including certificates in accounting and office supervision.
“Being recognized as a top option in our state is a big deal to a college our size,” Rivenes said. “We like to think being small gives us an advantage. An award like this shows us we may be small but we are mighty. We hope by offering more online options, it provides more opportunities to serve our community.”
To learn more about degrees and certificates available at the college, visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu.
