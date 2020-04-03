To help support high school students to continue their education this spring, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) is offering all juniors and seniors currently enrolled at a Tillamook County high school the opportunity to enroll in courses for free for spring term. Students will pay no tuition or fees.
All courses will be taught online. To participate, students need to contact their high school counselor for assistance with course selection and to register with them by Friday, April 10.
“We are really pleased to be able to offer this support to our community,” said Ross Tomlin, TBCC president, in a press release. “We reached out to the superintendents to offer our support to keep Tillamook County students learning. This is one way TBCC could help make that happen.”
The turnaround to enroll is short. Spring Term courses begin Monday, April 6. Students need to contact their high school counselor to ensure they are enrolled and ready for class no later than April 10.
To learn more visit www.tillamookbaycc.edu and click on the High School Student FAQ button.
