Tillamook Bay Community College, home to the Small Business Development Center, Economic Development Council, and Visit Tillamook Coast and the OSU Extension office.

On December 1, Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) retained Wenaha Group as the Project Manager for the upcoming general obligation bond construction project: to construct a Healthcare Education Building on the college campus.

Wenaha Group is a Native American-owned Owner’s Representative, Construction Management & Consulting Firm that specializes in education, tribal, public agencay, housing, and healthcare projects. They are based in Federal Way, Washington. The firm was chosen from a competitive process in November.

