The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) presents the cast for its upcoming production of “Elvis Has Left the Building,” which was written by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger and is directed by Ann Harper.
“Elvis Has Left the Building” is set on Dec. 20, 1970 in the Colonel’s office with Elvis nowhere in sight. No one can find him, and hilarious things happen as they desperately try to locate the king of rock and roll.
Performances will be January 24 through February 9, 2020. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. The opening night gala offers theater-goers complimentary appetizers and a beverage. Tickets to this comedy may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com or reserved at (503) 812-0275.
