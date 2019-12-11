TAPA

In the front row are Sandra Koops as Trudy and Whitney Wilks, who plays Jill Tanner. Both women have previously entertained Barn Community Playhouse audiences. In the back row, James Meritt as Elvis’ manager The Colonel, Jason Hovey as Roscoe, and Edward Egging as Candy.

 Provided by TAPA

The Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) presents the cast for its upcoming production of “Elvis Has Left the Building,” which was written by V. Cate and Duke Ernsberger and is directed by Ann Harper.

“Elvis Has Left the Building” is set on Dec. 20, 1970 in the Colonel’s office with Elvis nowhere in sight. No one can find him, and hilarious things happen as they desperately try to locate the king of rock and roll.

Performances will be January 24 through February 9, 2020. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. The opening night gala offers theater-goers complimentary appetizers and a beverage. Tickets to this comedy may be purchased at tillamooktheater.com or reserved at (503) 812-0275.

