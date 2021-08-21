Twenty-nine years ago, 16-year-old Tammy Albertson went missing. She was last seen at a phone booth at the Mohler grocery store on Hwy 53 on March 22, 1992. Her remains were found March 17, 1993 in an area called God’s Valley, near the northeast Tillamook County line.
Waking up the morning of March 22, 1992 Theresa Albertson woke her sister Tammy up for church. Tammy said she was going to go see her boyfriend instead. Theresa was 13 years old.
“I remember at church – at the time, I didn’t know what feeling it was – but I knew something was wrong with Tammy,” Theresa said. “When I had the anxiety and the worry and everything, I knew something serious had happened to her.”
According to police, Tammy had been the victim of homicidal violence. Michelle Brewer, detective sergeant for Child Abuse Investigation division at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, has not received any actionable leads on Albertson, although the case is active and remains open until solved.
“We get information from time to time but nothing I could say is new or viable information,” Brewer said.
There was some speculation that Bobby Jack Fowler could have been a suspect in the murder but there was no evidence to include or exclude him, other than the fact he was in the Lincoln County area near the time of Tammy’s disappearance, Brewer had previously told the Headlight Herald.
Theresa said she disagrees with the speculation that Fowler could have been a suspect in the killing, and believes her stepfather, Jack Jamison, is responsible for Tammy’s death.
Brewer said Jamison was listed as a person of interest in the beginning of the investigation, as he was the last known person to see her live.
“My sister was bubbly, cute, really beautiful, honest, funny, all-around cool girl,” Theresa said.
Theresa said she thinks the sheriff’s office has set aside Tammy’s case since it has been so long.
“It’s been 29 years and still nothing,” Theresa said.
Theresa said she wishes someone would come forward with new information so the case would be investigated more. She believes someone has information but is afraid to come to the police.
“I miss her,” Theresa said. “I love her. I remember her smile.”
Send any tips on Tammy Albertson to Michelle Brewer at 503-815-3320 or by email at mbrewer@co.tillamook.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.