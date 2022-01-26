With a goal of bringing the people of rural Oregon’s common sense with her to the capitol. Suzanne Weber kicked off her campaign for Oregon Senator in downtown Tillamook.
The event was on January 18, at 6 p.m.hosted by Derrick Josi at Pacific Restaurant. She is continuing her campaign events along the coast this month for more information check out her website : weberfororegon.com
