Tillamook County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along US 101 in Beaver at mile post 82 at 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5. Upon arrival, a deputy located a blue 1999 Subaru Legacy station wagon pulled over to the southbound shoulder of US 101.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, when the deputy attempted contact, the vehicle pulled back onto the highway, made a U-Turn, and began traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for observed violations and the vehicle continued on, ignoring the deputy’s emergency lights and sirens. The deputy continued to pursue the vehicle on the highway at speeds between 30 and 70 MPH, until the vehicle turned eastbound onto East Beaver Creek Rd, where the pursuit speeds dropped to 30 to 60 MPH.
At approximately MP 2.5, the paved road turns into a single lane gravel roadway. The pursuit slowed down to speeds under 45 MPH, police said. In the first large curve, the driver of the Subaru lost control and went over the embankment. The driver fled the scene on foot and is still at large.
The passenger, Bridgett Moore, 48, of Bay City, was detained and transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing with charges of unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle, reckless endangering, eluding, reckless driving, and possession of methamphetamine. The driver has been identified as Jason Coleman, 37, of Idaville, Oregon, is currently outstanding. The Sheriff’s office knows no danger to the public at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.