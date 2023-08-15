A Portland man was arraigned on August 7, for his alleged involvement in the July 8th shooting death of another Portland man in Cape Meares.
Jonathan Blake Morriss, 31, was charged with five crimes, including murder in the second degree, in the incident that led to the death of Carlo Stefanello Jr., which occurred at a short-term rental property.
Neighbors reported hearing loud music playing, motorcycle engines revving late at night and fireworks being detonated at the property in the days leading up to the incident. Tillamook Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the property around 10 a.m. on July 8, responding to reports of shots fired and suspicious activity.
When they arrived at the property, deputies found Stefanello’s body in one of the bedrooms at the property and determined that he was likely the victim of a homicide.
Morriss was quickly detained by the sheriff’s deputies on outstanding warrants stemming from charges unrelated to the matter in Cape Meares. Deputies interviewed two people shortly after the incident who had been in the house at the time.
A third person who was present, Heather Lee Williams, also known as Heather Lee Perez, is still being sought by the sheriff’s department for questioning. Williams fled the house prior to law enforcement’s arrival and has outstanding warrants for her arrest. Deputies believe she returned to the Portland area.
A grand jury issued a true bill on July 28, and the indictment was filed with the court on July 28. A case management hearing will be held on November 7. In addition to second degree murder, Morriss was charged with assault in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and theft in the first degree.
District Attorney Aubrey Olson said that the investigation into the matter is ongoing, with investigators working to submit evidence to the Oregon State Police Forensics lab for analysis. Olson said that the court has also granted search warrants in the case, which investigators have been executing.
