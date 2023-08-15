County Courthouse 2022

A Portland man was arraigned on August 7, for his alleged involvement in the July 8th shooting death of another Portland man in Cape Meares.

Jonathan Blake Morriss, 31, was charged with five crimes, including murder in the second degree, in the incident that led to the death of Carlo Stefanello Jr., which occurred at a short-term rental property.

