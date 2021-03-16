A surf rescue was needed on the beach at Tierra Del Mar on Tuesday, March 16. At about 12:30 p.m. a person was pulled from chilly Pacific waters and transported for care.
First responders reported from Nestucca Fire and Rescue, Tillamook County Sherriff, Netarts/Oceanside Fire and Rescue and North Lincoln Surf Rescue. Small “personal watercraft” devices were deployed to complete the rescue.
At this time, the condition or identity of the person rescued is not known, nor are the circumstances leading to the emergency.
