The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) is reminding families that several hundred schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the state are providing meals through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) for all kids ages 1-18. A complete listing of open sites is available on the ODE website at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/childnutrition/sfsp/Documents/Current_Year_SFSP_Open_Sites.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
When schools let out for the summer, thousands of Oregon children lose access to breakfast, lunch and afterschool meals they receive during the regular school year. Since schools first closed their doors in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the Summer Food Service Program helped to fill the gap by providing free, nutritious meals to children and teens. The Summer Food Service Program will continue to provide nutritious meals over the summer months at participating summer sites including many schools, parks and non-profit organizations.
Though recent events have created an increase in participation in the Summer Food Service Program; it is still underutilized with many families unaware of the free meals in their communities. Nationally, only one out of six children who receive free or reduced price meals during the school year continue to receive meals during the summer months. Increasing awareness of and access to these programs can have a significant impact on combating childhood food insecurity.
Find Meal Sites
There are more than 550 summer meal sites in Oregon alone. Families can look up meal locations in their area by calling 2-1-1, or texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877. Meals are available to any child 18 and under without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
We invite community partners, school districts, and media partners to help spread the word about the free summer meals to families in your area. A sample Tweet and Facebook post are provided below for those interested in helping to spread the word and reduce child hunger this summer.
Sample Tweets
• #SFSP can fill bellies and minds! #SummerMealsOR #SummerFoodRocks
• Find #FoodFriendsandFun! #SummerMealsOR #SummerFoodRocks
Sample Facebook Post
Children need good nutrition all year long. When school is out during the summer months, many children no longer have access to even one nutritious meal each day. The Summer Food Service Program helps to fill the gap. To find a site, call 2-1-1, text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877.
If you have questions, please contact ODE Child Nutrition Programs - Community Nutrition, at (503) 947-5894 or ode.communitynutrition@ode.state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.