Garibaldi City Hall

Grimaldi's City Hall, library and fire station.

 Photo by Will Chappell

A lawsuit against the City of Garibaldi filed by ex-City Manager Juliet Hyams was dismissed without prejudice by Hyams’s lawyer, Tim Volpert, on June 15.

The suit had claimed that Hyams was subjected to retaliation for whistleblowing and the target of a campaign by the then mayor and city councilors that led Hyams to resign as city manager in July 2022. 

