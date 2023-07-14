A lawsuit against the City of Garibaldi filed by ex-City Manager Juliet Hyams was dismissed without prejudice by Hyams’s lawyer, Tim Volpert, on June 15.
The suit had claimed that Hyams was subjected to retaliation for whistleblowing and the target of a campaign by the then mayor and city councilors that led Hyams to resign as city manager in July 2022.
The suit was originally filed in Tillamook Circuit court on February 16, after Hyams had sent a demand letter for $300,000 to the city in October 2022.
The suit claimed that Hyams had run afoul of certain elected officials when asking questions about uncompleted audits and other financial practices in the city. According to the suit, those officials then undertook “a coordinated effort” to undermine Hyams’s credibility. Hyams was seeking more than $1 million in the suit to compensate for lost wages and damages.
The suit was dismissed via a stipulated general judgement of dismissal without prejudice, meaning that the same complaints may be filed in another suit later.
Volpert could not be reached for comment.
