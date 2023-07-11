It’s not the cotton candy you remember. Sugar + Air Gourmet Cotton Candy takes the traditional fair treat and gives it a brand new twist.
“It’s nothing like what you’ve tasted like the regular pink or blue cotton candies,” owner MirAnda Sedivy said. “I’ve done a lot of research and found that I can make my own flavors, flavors that have a true taste.”
Based out of Wheeler, Sedivy takes her treats on the road with a mobile cart and spins them up fresh at events around Tillamook County.
“It’s been a good, fun adventure just getting people to try it,” Sedivy said. “It’s this nostalgia thing with cotton candy. Many people say, ‘Gosh, this tastes so much better than what I’ve ever tried.”
Customer favorites include the blue raspberry, blackberry and pomegranate, but Sedivy rotates through nearly 50 unique flavors that are all gluten, nut and dairy free. Sugar-free flavors are also being added.
In addition to freshly made cotton candy, Sugar + Air offers made-to order products including: cotton candy cakes, glitter bombs, small and large to-go containers, and specialty mixture bags.
“The specialty bags have two or more flavors. We make a strawberry shortcake by mixing strawberry and cake batter flavors,” Sedivy said. “They’re a little fancier.”
Customers can catch Sugar + Air at several locations this summer including: Port of Garibaldi Nights, Manzanita Farmers Market, Tillamook Farmers Markets, Tillamook Rodeo, Clover’s Day Parade, and Rockaway Beach’s Kite Festival.
“I enjoy just putting smiles on peoples’ faces,” she said. “It’s fun adding a little bit of sweetness to peoples’ days.”
Catering services are also available for private events and parties with packages starting at $225.
Follow Sugar + Air on Instagram. Visit sugarplusair.my.canva.site to order, book, or for more information on pop-up locations and dates.
