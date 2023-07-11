Sugar+Air

Sugar + Air Cotton Candy Cart can be found at many upcoming summer events around Tillamook County.

 Photos courtesy of Sugar + Air

It’s not the cotton candy you remember. Sugar + Air Gourmet Cotton Candy takes the traditional fair treat and gives it a brand new twist.

“It’s nothing like what you’ve tasted like the regular pink or blue cotton candies,” owner MirAnda Sedivy said. “I’ve done a lot of research and found that I can make my own flavors, flavors that have a true taste.”

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.