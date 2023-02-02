'Stumptown Fil' predicts 6 more weeks of winter

Don’t put those mittens away just yet. Filbert the beaver — aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction at the Oregon Zoo: six more weeks of winter. 

Though Feb. 2 is widely known as Groundhog Day, when it comes to furry forecasters, Filbert’s care staff (and social media fans) prefer their local beaver. 

“Groundhogs are great if you live in the Northeast,” said Christina Parr, a keeper in the zoo’s North America section. “But here in the Pacific Northwest, we’re beaver believers.”
