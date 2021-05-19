Over 100 high school students, representing 23 schools from across the state, competed in the 2021 Oregon Envirothon. Now in its 24th year, the Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI) organizes the annual natural resources knowledge competition.
The Oregon Envirothon is a problem-solving education program and competition that teaches high school students about environmental sciences. This year, students worked together in teams to test their knowledge and skills of environmental sciences by completing a series of online tests in early May. The winners were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on May 14.
Students are tested in five areas: aquatic ecology, forest ecology, soils and land use, wildlife ecology and a current issue. This year’s current issue topic was water resources management. Each team also recorded an oral presentation about the effects of forest management on drinking water, which was presented virtually.
Amity High School, located in Yamhill County, received the highest score, making them the outright winner and earning the team a spot at this year’s national Envirothon competition, which will be held virtually July 25-28.
In addition to an overall winner, the Oregon FFA and the Oregon Future Natural Resource Leaders (FNRL) with Career Development Event (CDE) awards recognize teams.
Amity High School received the Oregon FFA Environmental and Natural Resources
CDE award and will represent the state in the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Ind. Crater Renaissance Academy in Central Point was selected for the FNRL-Oregon Envirothon CDE award.
OFRI is a major sponsor and organizer of Oregon Envirothon in collaboration with a number of partners in natural resources and agricultural education. These include the Oregon Garden Foundation, the city of Salem, Jackson Soil and Water Conservation District, Wasco Soil and Water Conservation District, Future Natural Resource Leaders, Oregon FFA, Bureau of Land Management, Oregon Society of Soil Scientists, and Tualatin Soil and Water Conservation District.
“We’re proud to host this annual competition,” said OFRI Executive Director Erin Isselmann. “Oregon Envirothon helps students learn about the environmental, social and economic benefits of our forests and natural resources while inspiring the next generation of natural resources professionals to sustainably manage these vital resources. Congratulations to the winners, and thank you to all the participants, educators and organizations that helped make this year’s Oregon Envirothon another resounding success.”
The complete list of winners includes:
Overall:
· First Place: Amity FFA from Amity High School
· Second Place: The Rogue Pack from Logos Public Charter School
· Third Place: Optimistic Otters from Churchill High School
· Fourth Place: Crater Renaissance FNRL from Crater Renaissance Academy
· Fifth Place: Sutherlin FFA 1 from Sutherlin High School
Station Winners:
· Aquatic Ecology: Amity FFA from Amity High School
· Soils and Land Use: West Linn High School
· Forest Ecology: Optimistic Otters from Churchill High School and Sutherlin FFA 1 from Sutherlin High School
· Current Issue: Sutherlin FFA 1 from Sutherlin High School and Amity FFA from Amity High School
· Oral Presentation: Amity FFA from Amity High School
· Wildlife Ecology: The Rogue Pack from Logos Public Charter School
The FFA awards for Environmental Sciences Career Development Event:
• First Place: Amity FFA from Amity High School
• Second Place: Sutherlin FFA 1 from Sutherlin High School
• Third Place: Valor FFA from Valor Christian School International
• Fourth Place: Silverton FFA from Silverton High School
• Fifth Place: Sutherlin FFA 2 from Sutherlin High School
The Future Natural Resources Leaders Career Development Event Awards:
• First Place: Crater Renaissance FNRL from Crater Renaissance Academy
• Second Place: Team Mook from Tillamook High School
• Third Place: Crook County FNRL from Crook County High School
• Fourth Place: Mac High #1 from McMinnville High School
• Fifth Place: Mac High #2 from McMinnville High School
