Oregon drivers will not be required to remove studded tires until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 15. The deadline had previously been extended from April 1 to May 1.
While studded tires are allowed in Oregon by law from November 1 through March 31, the Oregon Department of Transportation decided to again extend that deadline in response to the continuing public health emergency of COVID-19.
ODOT encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before May 15 if it can reasonably be done while maintaining social distancing.
