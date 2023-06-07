Owners and operators of short-term rentals had a large turnout at the first meeting seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the ordinance governing their properties on May 30.
They strenuously objected to the proposed updates to ordinance 84, contending that they amounted to government overreach and asking county commissioners to either forego the updates or curtail them drastically.
The meeting at the Port of Tillamook Bay began with a presentation by Tillamook County Director of Community Development Sarah Absher about the proposed ordinance update.
County commissioners instituted a pause on the processing of new short-term rental (STR) license applications in July of last year and formed an STR advisory committee to work on updates to Ordinance 84. The pause followed complaints from residents across the county about safety and livability issues that had been created by the recent proliferation of STRs and their popularity during the pandemic.
The advisory committee met monthly over the past year, gathering data and community feedback before working to revise an initial draft of the proposed ordinance update presented in January. The committee was made up of both STR owners and operators and members of communities affected by those properties’ preponderance.
The final draft of the new ordinance presented for public comment and approval received committee consensus on many matters, but disagreements on limits on the number and transferability of licenses were not resolved.
The proposed ordinance would increase the building standards to which properties seeking an STR license would be held, create a new maximum occupancy formula, and strengthen the existing ordinance’s rules regarding parking, garbage and sound. The ordinance would also add a definitions section, event regulations and a requirement that a “good neighbor policy” be posted in STRs.
Most contentious in the committee’s deliberations were discussions of limiting the growth of the short-term rental program in the county or limiting the transferability of licenses.
Initially, STR proponents opposed any limitation mechanism. But after direction from the commissioners that they would be instituting a growth management strategy with or without committee consensus, the committee agreed to a cap that would limit new license issuance to an additional 1% of the number of extant licenses prior to the pause. Over the next year, groups from each of those communities would meet to recommend license limits specific to their community to the board of county commissioners.
The transferability question flummoxed the committee even more than did the question of growth management. STR owners and operators on the committee would not endorse any limit to the transferability of licenses, concerned about the effects on the value of properties operating as STRs, while other committee members wanted a transfer limit to promote circulation of licenses.
Eventually, by a vote of six votes for, four against and two undecided, the committee included a one transfer limit for existing licenses and a ban on transfer of licenses issued after the new ordinance is adopted.
After Absher briefed the meeting on the contents of the ordinance, the public comment portion of the meeting began.
More than 30 people came forward or appeared on Zoom to comment on the ordinance, with all but a handful expressing their opposition to the proposed update.
Those opposing the ordinance were all either owners or operators of STRs, or would be owners or operators, and a pattern quickly emerged in their testimony. Most commenters would share that they had been visiting the Tillamook coast for decades before deciding to buy or construct a second home that they would subsidize through short-term rental operation before retiring there before enumerating their issues with the proposed ordinance.
These commenters said that the new ordinance was unnecessary and amounted to overreach by the county government, imposing excessive rules and regulations on STRs. They expressed concern about losing their property rights with the new cap, saying that certain homes would be unable to meet the new code requirements, forcing them out of the program. They said that the proposed cap was not backed by data and complained that certain requirements were more stringent than those for long-term rentals and other homeowners.
They stressed their importance to the county’s economy and contended that their rentals had not been operated in an unneighborly way.
They said that despite the county’s attempts to avoid turning the ordinance into a land use issue, they believed that it was and at least one commenter alluded to a potential legal challenge before the land use board of appeals.
One commenter, a real estate agent, presented a petition with over 600 signatures asking that no new restrictions be placed on STRs and that the county instead focus on enforcing the existing ordinance.
The few commenters without a vested interest in STRs who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the new ordinance.
After the public comment ended, Commissioner David Yamamoto expressed his concern about the process that would be used to bring existing STRs into compliance. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said that she shared concerns of owner-operators about the thirty-minute response requirement for complaints being difficult to meet for those without a management company.
A second public hearing on the proposed ordinance will be held on June 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the main conference room at the Port of Tillamook Bay.
Commissioners are then expected to vote on a final version of the ordinance at their regular meeting on June 21. They are also expected to vote to end the pause they instituted last July at that meeting, which would allow its expiration, as planned, on July 1, with the program accepting new applications under the guidelines set forth in the updated ordinance.
For additional information on the proposed ordinance update check the Headlight Herald website and watch future editions or online for updates to this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.