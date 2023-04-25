Tillamook County’s Short-term Rental Advisory Committee split on the issue of a limit on the transferability of licenses at their April 18 meeting, as the deadline for submitting their recommendations to commissioners in May looms.
Committee members were able to agree to a new license issuance cap of 1% over existing levels when a pause on license issuance is lifted and compromised on neighbor notification requirements and noise regulations.
The meeting began dramatically, as one committee member confronted others who have recently joined groups representing property owners opposed to short-term rental (STR) regulation in the county. The committee member was upset that fellow committee members would join groups at loggerheads with the committee’s work and asked if it was a conflict of interest.
Tillamook County’s Director of Community Development Sarah Absher said that she had been in contact with county counsel, who had advised that it was not legally a conflict of interest. She also said that the groups formed to advance STR interests had reached out to her and county commissioners to attempt to discuss the new ordinance, but that they had rebuffed such attempts instead saying those concerns should be addressed to the committee.
Committee members affiliated with the new anti-regulation groups defended their ability to participate objectively on the committee, but the upset member was not mollified.
After reviewing the amendments made to the parking regulations section following their previous meeting and slightly changing verbiage related to on-street parking, the committee jumped into neighbor notification.
The initial draft of the ordinance had required that STR owners notify their neighbors of their operation annually via a mailing. STR owners and operators on the committee said that the requirement was overly burdensome, noting that finding mailing addresses for neighboring property owners would be challenging and that the annual requirement seemed excessive. They suggested that the exterior signage and an online database would be sufficient to notify neighbors.
Other committee members agreed that the annual requirement was unnecessary and said that they would be fine with notification happening upon the issuance or transfer of a license. However, they were insistent that mailing a letter was critical to them as a means of fostering stronger relationships between STR owners and operators and their neighbors.
Absher offered that her office could provide cards with correct mailing addresses to new license holders to reduce their workload.
After discussing the proposal, the committee agreed, while also reducing the boundary for notification from 250 feet to 150 feet. STR licensees will be required to sign an affidavit affirming that they sent the postcards provided by the department of community development.
Focus then shifted to proposed noise abatement regulations, one of the major livability concerns that spurred the license pause and committees’ formation.
The initial draft of the proposed ordinance required that any noise produced in an STR not be audible beyond the property’s lines at any point. It also called for quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. when no amplified music, loud talking or noise audible beyond the property line would be allowed.
Absher said that enforcement of any noise regulation would be exceedingly difficult, confirming that neither her department nor the sheriff’s office had the staff to proactively address the issue. Instead, it would be incumbent on neighbors to report offenses.
Committee members noted that this would be difficult for average property owners but agreed that the limitations were necessary.
A discussion of how to gauge excessive noise was had, with some favoring a decibel limit and others language calling for “reasonability.” The committee settled on adding language that would ban “unreasonable sustained” noise audible outside the property limits during the day. They also agreed to change the penalty for infractions to a citation from the sheriff’s office, rather than a strike against the property’s STR license.
After breaking for lunch, the group returned and dove into discussions on license growth management strategies and license transferability.
Both Absher and Commissioner Erin Skaar, who is liaising with the committee, reiterated that the commissioners did not desire to reduce the extant number of licenses but would be implementing some tool to limit the issuance of new licenses. Skaar said that the county citizenry’s desire to do so was clear and had been the reason for the pause and the committee’s formation.
Absher’s recommendation was that new license issuance initially be limited to a 1% increase over the number of existing licenses prior to the pause in each affected community. She and her staff would then conduct public meetings in each of those communities to set a cap that matched with residents’ wishes.
The 1% interim increase would allow around 60 new STRs to be licensed across the county, with the most in Pacific City, which would be eligible to add 20 properties, while all other communities would be eligible for ten or fewer.
The committee quickly agreed to the suggested plan, with the only reservations coming from members who favored delaying the community feedback process to allow more data to come in.
Finally, the committee addressed a cap on the transferability of short-term rental licenses.
Absher suggested that to ensure license availability in the future, a ban on transfers or a limit of one or two transfers would be necessary, otherwise any cap would ensure that existing STRs held all available licenses in perpetuity.
Committee members who do not own or operate STRs quickly agreed that a transfer limit should be instituted, but STR owners and operators vociferously disagreed.
They argued that doing so would be unfair to current license holders, who had purchased their properties with the understanding that their licenses would be transferable. That transferability, especially in a situation where new licenses are capped, would add value to properties already holding a license.
The other members said that allowing one transfer of the license was sufficient consideration for that change, but the STR operators disagreed.
After discussion of the transferability issue had proceeded for about an hour, Absher called for a vote from the committee. Six members voted in favor of a two-transfer limit, four voted against and one indicated that she was undecided.
With the disagreement, committee members agreed to readdress the issue at their next meeting, when Absher will have more data on the prevalence of transfers. Those opposing the transfer limit said that they were unlikely to change their opinions, in which case they would be noted in the minority report presented to the commissioners with the committee’s recommendations.
