Tillamook County’s Short-Term Rental Advisory Committee devoted the entirety of their four and a half hour meeting on April 3 to discussing parking regulations for short-term rental properties.
The issue, one of the biggest the committee will face, brought the challenge of crafting an ordinance that will work across the many contexts in the county to the forefront but was resolved with general committee consensus.
Commissioner Erin Skaar started the meeting off by addressing concerns that she had heard from committee members and citizens and offering some direction to the committee.
Skaar said that the commissioners remained committed to ending the pause on new license issuance by the July 1 deadline they had set. She said that the commissioners appreciated the role that short-term rentals play in Tillamook County’s economy and were uninterested in getting rid of them.
However, she told the committee that the commissioners were also not interested in allowing “unfettered” growth of the properties. She said that if the new ordinance did not include growth management tools, a group of citizens was likely to put forward a ballot measure banning short-term rentals in the county, as they had considered doing before the pause.
Skaar urged the committee to readdress the growth management discussion which it had tabled previously. She said that there was a “high likelihood” some sort of tool would be included in the ordinance approved by commissioners.
“We are 100% in support of a balance in our community and that’s why the committee looks the way it does,” Skaar said.
She also noted that the county staff working with the committee were keeping track of the dissenting opinions during the process, which will be compiled and presented to the commissioners in a minority report.
Discussion then began on parking regulations in the new ordinance.
The draft of the ordinance that the committee discussed had a requirement of one parking space per bedroom at short-term rentals. It required that the spots be eight feet by 20 feet, fit within the property’s boundaries, allow for maneuverability and that a diagram of the parking be displayed in the rental. It also provided an allowance for off-site parking on a property within 500 feet of the rental.
Ordinance 84, the ordinance currently regulating short-term rentals, requires one parking spot per bedroom and an additional parking spot, while allowing for two of the required spots to be on-street.
Short-term rental operators expressed concern that the minimum requirement would limit certain properties from renting out all bedrooms due to lack of commensurate parking spaces. They noted that certain townhomes and other property types had no off-street parking. They also argued that properties geared towards families should not be required to provide parking spaces for bedrooms intended to be used by children.
Director of Community Development Sarah Absher responded to this concern by introducing proposed language that would allow on-street parking spots to account for two of the required spots for a property. The proposed language included a requirement that the director of public works authorize the proposed on-street parking spots.
This proposal drew immediate concern from committee members who live on streets heavily populated by short-term rental properties. They said that the current ordinance’s on-street parking allowance has led to dangerous conditions and serious livability concerns.
Absher said that certain areas would not be eligible at all for off-street parking and that public works would assure the suitability and safety of proposed spots before approving them.
This assuaged committee members’ concerns and the proposal was adopted, with an added provision that on-street parking spots be located within 100 feet of the rental property’s boundary.
With that issue settled, discussion returned to the minimum parking spot requirement, with short-term rental operators still taking issue with the requirement. They noted that it exceeded the requirement for new building permit issuance and insisted that they would only market their properties for an appropriate number of vehicles regardless the requirement.
These arguments did not sway other committee members and eventually most of the committee agreed to the one parking spot per bedroom requirement as proposed. They also agreed to institute a six parking spot limit on properties and reduced the required size of spots from eight by 20 feet to eight by 16 feet.
