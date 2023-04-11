Tillamook County logo

Tillamook County’s Short-Term Rental Advisory Committee devoted the entirety of their four and a half hour meeting on April 3 to discussing parking regulations for short-term rental properties.

The issue, one of the biggest the committee will face, brought the challenge of crafting an ordinance that will work across the many contexts in the county to the forefront but was resolved with general committee consensus.

