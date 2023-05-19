PoTB

Port of Tillamook Bay office building.

Tillamook County’s Short Term Rental Advisory Committee completed their work on May 9, and the ordinance updates they have suggested will now receive public comment before going to the board of county commissioners for approval.

As at their previous meeting, the committee bogged down on the question of license transferability but they were able to agree on regulations for septic systems and a site plan requirement.

