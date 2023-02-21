Tillamook County’s short-term rental advisory committee began revising the first draft of the ordinance they are developing on February 14.
The committee started working through the different sections of the proposal, discussing edits and changes they would like to see to the draft.
Director of Community Development Sarah Absher helped to facilitate the discussion. She also gave the committee an update on the county commissioners’ goals for the ordinance, which is overhauling the existing ordinance 84.
She said that the commissioners had held an executive session in recent weeks and discussed the possibility of legal challenges to any new ordinance.
Absher said that the commissioners had told her to direct the committee that the ordinance should not be designed as a land use regulation.
She said that the commissioners were not in consensus on reducing the number of short-term rentals in the county, only managing their growth. She said that the commissioners had asked her to direct the committee to table discussions on quantity limitations as part of the ordinance.
She noted that even if the committee did not adopt specific limits in the ordinance, they could include language calling for the development of working plans for that purpose. This approach would allow the question of restrictions to be addressed at a later date and on a community-by-community basis.
Absher also addressed community concerns about Daniel Kearns, the lawyer who is helping the committee draft the ordinance update.
Kearns has been a magnet for criticism from short-term rental proponents, who contend that he is staunchly opposed to the properties. Kearns was absent from February’s meeting.
Absher assured committee and community members that Kearns’s personal opinions were not relevant. His directive in the process is to incorporate the committee’s directions into the new ordinance while confirming that the proposed legislation is in compliance with state and federal law.
Finally, Absher reminded the committee of their timeline. She said that the final draft of the ordinance needs to be presented from their May meeting, so that it can be publicly heard and voted on by commissioners before the current moratorium on new licenses expires in July.
After the update from Absher, the committee began the work of revising the draft of the ordinance they had been presented in January.
They first took up the issue of events being held at short-term rentals, which had been prohibited in the first draft. Committee members agreed that the general prohibition was overbroad and needed refinement.
A lively discussion ensued, with short term rental proponents arguing that the event prohibition should be struck entirely, while others were in favor of modifying it.
The committee eventually reached a consensus around keeping the language but making it subordinate to other parts of the ordinance, allowing for events that complied with noise, parking and garbage rules.
The committee then discussed the signage to be displayed on the exterior of properties.
Signs required by the ordinance will need to list the property’s address, approved number of parking spaces and contact information in case of a problem.
Committee members had diverging opinions on whether the number of the property manager or owner should be listed on the sign, or just the number of the forthcoming short-term rental hotline.
Some argued that putting a direct contact on the sign would allow for more neighborly relationships between residents and short-term rental operators. Others voiced concerns over the invasion of privacy and volume of calls an owner or manager might receive if their number was posted.
The committee quickly formed a consensus around the latter opinion and said that the sign should only be required to include the number of the hotline.
They then quickly agreed to the proposed 20-minute remote, 30-minute in-person response times to hotline complaints, as well as the once-weekly garbage collection requirement.
With time running short in the meeting, the committee took up a discussion of the scope and purpose section of the ordinance.
The short-term rental supporters on the committee felt that the section expressed a negative tone towards short-term rentals as written. They argued that it incorrectly conflated short-term rentals with the lack of affordable housing in the county and should be amended.
Other committee members pushed back that short-term rentals had a general inflationary pressure on the housing market in the county. But they compromised by changing language saying that the ordinance aimed to “limit” short-term rentals to “manage,” an edit that helped form a working consensus.
Before hearing public comment and adjourning, the committee lengthened their meeting time from two and a half to four and a half hours for March and expressed a desire to do the same in April.
