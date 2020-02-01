The Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay will again be selling supplies for individual or home emergency Go Bags from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, next to the Manzanita Police Station, at 165 5th Street S. Supplies will be available for starter bags, replacement in existing bags and items ordered at recent Go Bay classes.
Basic one-person/three-day bag is $135. Additional supplies available are: sawyer water filters, water tablets, water pouches, SOS food bars, high-pitched whistle, space blankets, sleeping bags, light sticks, WAG bags, LED headlamps or flashlight/lanterns (batteries included), Terra Hiker rain poncho/tarps, N-95 breathing mask, 12-in-1 scissor/tool, 220-piece first aid/survival kit.
Cash or checks only. No credit cards. Questions? Email gobag@evcnb.org.
