Stimson Lumber and the Stimson-Miller Foundation recently partnered on a $25,000 grant awarded to Tillamook Bay Community College (TBCC) for the purchase of a CNC machine. The HAAS Mini Mill will allow TBCC to provide comprehensive training relevant to most manufacturing companies in Tillamook County.
“The CNC machine was the missing piece of the manufacturing program,” said Darryl Spitzer, dean of career technical education. “The addition of the mill will allow the college to create a complete machining pathway and sets the stage for certificates in machine automation. It also allows us to train students for high-demand jobs that they can get locally.”
"The Stimson-Miller Foundation is happy to have spearheaded the partnership with Stimson Lumber Company to help support TBCC's efforts to improve the training of lumber industry employees,” noted Foundation Board President Clara Evensen.
TBCC first began training millwrights and apprentices in 2009 through a customized training degree program designed to meet the needs of local employers. In 2015, the degree was restructured to address a wider range of skills including 3-D modeling and machining. In 2019, TBCC developed an Associate Degree in Welding Technologies. With the purchase of a Haas 3-Axis Computer Numerical Control unit, the college will be able to teach classes in the operation of a CNC, and how to write G-Code.
This program] has been night and day for our employees,” said Wes Colter with Stimson Lumber. “Before we could send them to TBCC, they were having to drive to Portland and back and were losing time at work. Now through the program that the college has built, we can get them trained quicker and better.”
Spitzer noted that with the economic impact from COVID-19, and the increasing demand for training and education in high-wage, high-demand business sectors, there is no better time than the present to add this essential skill to the Manufacturing and Welding programs.
“We’re really thankful to have Stimson Lumber as a partner in this program, and for the Foundation’s financial contribution,” Spitzer said. “The impact that this CNC machine will have on our program, our students, and our community is unmatched.”
The CNC machine will be delivered later this month.
