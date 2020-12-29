State Representative-elect Suzanne Weber resigned from her position as mayor of Tillamook during a city council meeting Dec. 21. Weber was elected as State Representative District 32 in the general election Nov. 3. Weber selected Council President Aaron Burris to complete her term, which expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Weber said she will miss the variety of experiences she had as mayor of Tillamook. She said she is looking forward to what she will do in Salem but will miss what she has done in Tillamook. She thanked the city for putting their faith in her and electing her as mayor. She was elected mayor in 2010.
“The friendships I have made along the way are another gift this job has given me,” Weber said.
Weber said she has many people to thank during her 10 years as mayor.
“I will miss serving you as your mayor, but I will keep all of you in my thoughts,” Weber said. “With that said, I resign as your mayor.”
President Burris will be taking over as mayor, with council approval, Weber added. The council agreed to appoint Burris to fill Weber’s term as mayor.
The council also addressed the vacancy of Councilor Ward 4, held previously by Burris.
“I will nominate John Sandusky, who just so happens to live in Ward 4,” Burris said.
The council agreed to appoint Sandusky. Sandusky is now councilor of Ward 4.
