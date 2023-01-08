State provides coastal communities new planning resources for seal level rise

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Climate change is causing sea levels around the world to rise, which is impacting Oregon’s coastlines and coastal communities, according to the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (ODLC).

As demonstrated by king tides, sea level rise will make existing erosion and flooding patterns worse in coastal regions and put pressure on already stressed ecosystems and freshwater resources. The Oregon Coastal Management Program (OCMP) has created tools to assist communities in planning for these impacts and continues to lead a community science effort documenting Oregon’s king tides.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Have you taken down your Christmas decorations?

You voted: