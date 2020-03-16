Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered Oregon restaurants and bars to stop all on-site dining and limit sales to takeout and delivery during a press conference Monday afternoon.
The decision came hours after Brown announced she was not ready to impose a curfew or broader shutdown on bars and restaurants, despite new federal recommendations against gatherings of 50 or more. Meanwhile, dozens of Portland restaurants and bar announced voluntary shutdowns, and more than 100 chefs, bartenders, bakers, winemakers and more signed an open letter asking the governor to order the blanket closure.
This report was published by The Oregonian/OregonLive and appears under an Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association news coverage agreement pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.